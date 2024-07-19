New fire start reported south of Butte in Blacktail Canyon area

BUTTE — Firefighters are responding to a new fire start in the Blacktail Canyon area south of Butte, according to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

Firefighters with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) are en route to provide assistance as needed, according to the fire department.

BDNF says the fire is located off Interstate 90 at mile marker 235 in the Homestake Pass area.

The public is asked to stay away from the fire area and be mindful of emergency responders.

This is a developing situation and we will keep you updated as we get new information.