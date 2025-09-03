Wildfire burning between Whitefish and Polebridge

A wildfire has burned an estimated three acres in Flathead County.

Flathead National Forest Spokeswoman Kira Powell tells MTN News that the Hallowat Fire is located between Whitefish and Polebridge, near the Big Creek Drainage.

The lightning-sparked fire was discovered at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The wildfire is located in the burn footprint of the Moose Fire from 2021.

No structures or communities are threatened.

Fire crews will continue to monitor fire behavior.