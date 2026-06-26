Just the start of a cool and damp weekend. Warming returns next week

BUTTE, MT — Clouds will thicken overnight as temperatures drop into the mid 50s to mid 60s by morning, so if you're heading out early, grab a light jacket. Some clouds hang around through Friday, keeping highs in the mid 60s, noticeably cooler than the norm for late June, running almost 10°F below the 30-year average for the date.

Rain arrives Friday night into Saturday with about a 70%-80% chance with roughly a third of an inch possible. Plan outdoor work or activities for Friday morning if you can. Heavier totals are possible to the east and west, where an additional 0.20" or more could accumulate.

The extended pattern turns notably cold and unsettled for late June, and that's the headline for the weekend and into next week. Saturday brings the core of the chill with highs only in the mid 50s, a full 20°F below average. With rain totaling around 0.70" in some places and lows dipping to the upper 30s to mid-40s, it will be a damps and cool weekend.

Sunday and Monday stay showery and cool in the 50s, still running more than 20°F below where we'd typically be. Backcountry hikers should be especially cautious this weekend. Wet clothing combined with temperatures in the 40s and 50s creates real hypothermia risk, so layer up and carry rain gear.

The pattern finally begins to recover Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs climbing back to the mid 60s and the rain tapering off and still below average, but warmer after a very chilly stretch. Warming continues next week.