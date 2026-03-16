Light mountain snow through Tuesday morning

BOZEMAN – A significant warming and drying trend is still in the forecast for the 8 to 14 days not just across Montana but for the entire western half of the country.

Forecast highs are 20 to 30 degrees above seasonal normals. This warming trend begins Tuesday but upper 60s to mid 70s will not arrive until Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures may be slightly cooler over the weekend but should remain well above normal.

A large blocking High-pressure ridge will sit over the western U.S.and the climate prediction centers8-14 day outlook shows a strong likelihood of warmer and dryer than normal conditions could linger through the end of the month.

Worst case scenario is this warming trend wipes out all the snow that accumulated over the weekend.

