Mild but hazy today with heat late this week

Today's Forecast:

Warm and dry conditions continue across southwest Montana today with plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. Areas of smoke and haze will linger at times, leading to moderate air quality across much of the region.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Hot & Dry Late This Week

BOZEMAN: High: 76; Low: 44. Mostly sunny and warm with periods of light smoke and haze developing through the afternoon. Southwest winds increase to 5-15 mph. Air quality may reach moderate levels at times today. Dry conditions continue this evening with mostly clear skies overnight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Tuesday Morning Air Quality

BUTTE: High: 76; Low: 41. Sunny to partly cloudy and warm with areas of smoke and haze reducing visibility at times. West to southwest winds increase to 5-15 mph during the afternoon before easing overnight. Moderate air quality is possible through the day with mostly clear and cooler conditions tonight.

DILLON: High: 76; Low: 45. Warm and dry with abundant sunshine filtered by periods of smoke and haze. Breezy southwest winds develop this afternoon with gusts approaching 20 mph at times, especially in open areas. Moderate air quality is expected at times today. Mild conditions continue this evening with mostly clear skies overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 76; Low: 34. Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm this afternoon with patchy smoke and haze possible at times. Southwest winds increase to 10-20 mph during the afternoon with occasional gusts near 30 mph. Air quality may occasionally fall into the moderate category before cooler overnight temperatures settle in under mostly clear skies.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Warming Trend Late This Week

ELEVATED FIRE DANGER LATE THIS WEEK

A warm and increasingly dry weather pattern continues through midweek with temperatures remaining slightly above seasonal averages across southwest Montana. Afternoon breezes, low humidity and increasingly dry fuels will continue elevating fire danger, especially across valleys and grassland areas. Smoke and haze may periodically impact visibility and air quality over the coming days, with moderate air quality possible at times as dry conditions persist.