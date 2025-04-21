Slushy roads to start your week

Today's Forecast:

Expect slushy and wet roads for the morning with scattered showers expected throughout the day. Our showers will transition from snow to periodic light rain throughout the day. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph. Little to no additional snow is expected to accumulate after the morning commute.

BOZEMAN: High: 47; Low: 27. Slushy roads with wet conditions expected today with a strong northwest wind between 10-20 mph will keep the temperatures in check through most of the day. Drier conditions are expected for the late afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 46; Low: 22. Wet snow is expected for the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Gusty winds are possible today out of the northwest between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30.

DILLON: High: 51; Low: 26. Area showers expected for the morning. Some snow is possible, but we expect mostly slushy or wet roads.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 44; Low: 22. Spotty snow showers and chilly for Monday. Light snow is possible.

ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN THIS WEEK

Our temperatures will slowly warm across the region into the 50s and 60s but with several rain chances during the daylight hours and snow or rain/snow mix for the evenings and overnights. While our chances for precipitation are not monumental, they are persistent from Wednesday through the weekend.