A break in storms after we get through Tuesday evening

BUTTE — A few strong storms are possible this evening before a quieter, warmer stretch settles in for the middle of the week. The next change arrives late Friday, bringing increasing thunderstorm chances and wind.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening across southwest Montana. The strongest storms near Butte, Bozeman, and surrounding mountain valleys could produce brief strong wind gusts and small hail before weakening later tonight. Skies gradually clear overnight with cooler temperatures in the 40s and light winds developing after midnight.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine will dominate across Butte, Bozeman, Dillon, Ennis, and the Madison Valley with seasonably warm afternoon temperatures. Mountain recreation conditions look favorable, and thunderstorm chances remain very low.

THURSDAY

Plenty of sunshine and light winds will support another comfortable summer day across southwest Montana. Afternoon temperatures climb a few degrees above normal, and outdoor activities across the region should see excellent weather conditions.

FRIDAY

The ridge begins to weaken as moisture gradually returns from the south and southwest. Most areas stay dry through much of the day, but isolated afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms may begin developing over the mountains before spreading into nearby valleys. Temperatures remain warm.

SATURDAY

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread across southwest Montana, including Butte, Bozeman, and the Interstate 90 corridor. Increasing southwest winds will add a breezy feel to the day, especially in open valleys and passes. Some storms could produce heavy downpours.

SUNDAY

Breezy conditions continue while rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain possible. Gusty winds may exceed 30 mph at times, particularly in exposed locations. With increasing moisture in the atmosphere, localized heavy rainfall could develop.

MONDAY

Unsettled weather lingers into early next week with periodic showers and thunderstorms across southwest Montana. Temperatures trend a bit cooler than late-week readings, while breezy conditions may continue at times as the larger western trough slowly moves through the region.