A consistently mild and dry outlook for early October

BUTTE — OVERNIGHT

A beautiful, quiet Monday evening is wrapping up in Butte. Conditions are calm and dry through tonight, with clear skies and a light southerly breeze letting temperatures slide into the mid-30s overnight.

TUESDAY

A mix of sun and clouds with a pleasant high near 69 degrees, and no rain in the picture. A little breezy at times.

WEDNESDAY

Conditions stay settled right through Wednesday, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and no meaningful precipitation. Wednesday holds near 66, still a few degrees warmer than normal. The broader southwest Montana region shares the same quiet, dry pattern through midweek.

EXTENDED

A notably warm story for early October. Highs climb from the upper 60s Thursday into 70 degrees Friday, running 6 to 9 degrees above the 30-year average, before the weekend settles in with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, still 6 to 11 degrees above normal.

The pattern stays dry throughout, with no measurable precipitation in the outlook. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s each night, so light frost is worth watching for in low-lying areas, but the overall picture is one of a remarkably warm, sunny stretch to kick off October well ahead of what's typical for Butte this time of year.