A hard freeze expected overnight, but a warm-up follows

BUTTE — Overnight, skies clear and temperatures drop sharply into the low-to-mid 20s, so watch for a hard freeze and protect any sensitive plants. Wednesday morning starts cold but the afternoon recovers nicely into the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday looks dry and pleasant with highs near 53°F, and the warming trend continues through the week with no precipitation in sight for the next 48 hours.

A steady warm-up carries highs into the low 60s by Friday and Saturday, running about 8 to 9 degrees above the seasonal average. A mostly dry cold front arrives Saturday and brings gusty winds, especially north of I-90, with valley gusts of 20 to 30 mph and low humidity in the 30s, so hold off on any open burning.

Into next week, temperatures ease back toward the upper 50s and a few light showers are possible by Monday night as the pattern turns cooler and wetter heading into Tuesday.