A little drier and warmer during the middle of the week

BUTTE — A few rounds of thunderstorms will keep Montana unsettled through Tuesday before a ridge of high pressure brings warmer, drier weather late week. The best chances for heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will be across western, southwest, and southern Montana early in the week, while temperatures trend back into the 80s and lower 90s by Friday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across much of western, southwest, central, and southern Montana through the evening, with isolated activity lingering overnight. Some storms may produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, small hail, and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph easpecially in southeast Montana. Across central and southwest valleys, patchy late-night fog may develop where recent rain and light winds combine.

MONDAY

Another round of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms is expected statewide, with the greatest coverage across western, southwest, and central Montana. Northeast Montana will see scattered storms redevelop after a morning lull, while south-central and southeast Montana experience periodic showers and thunderstorms along a passing disturbance and weak frontal boundary. Heavy downpours and gusty outflow winds remain the primary threats, especially in southwest Montana. Temperatures stay near seasonal averages, generally in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected from western valleys and southwest Montana eastward across central, northeast, and southeast portions of the state. Locally heavy rainfall remains possible, particularly near the mountains and along the Montana-Wyoming border. Breezy west winds begin increasing across many areas while temperatures hold close to normal for mid-August.

WEDNESDAY

Storm activity becomes much more isolated as a ridge of high pressure begins strengthening over the Northern Rockies. Most locations turn drier, though a few showers may linger across eastern Montana. Breezy west to southwest winds develop, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and north-central Montana. Temperatures remain near seasonal norms.

THURSDAY

Dry weather expands statewide under strengthening high pressure. Sunshine becomes more prevalent, and temperatures begin climbing above normal. Most of Montana will remain rain-free, with highs generally reaching the upper 70s to upper 80s. Winds ease somewhat compared to Wednesday.

FRIDAY

The ridge settles over Montana, bringing the warmest weather of the week. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s across much of the state, with hot and dry conditions dominating. Gusty afternoon winds may develop in some areas, particularly across central and eastern Montana, creating increasing fire weather concerns despite generally quiet weather.

SATURDAY

A weak trough approaching from the west may begin breaking down the ridge. Much of the state remains warm, breezy, and dry, but isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms may return, especially across western, central, and northern Montana. Gusty winds could become more widespread, and elevated fire weather concerns are expected to continue where dry fuels and stronger winds overlap.