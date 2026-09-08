A period of dry and warm weather could shift to mountain snow by the weekend

BUTTE — A rocky start to the week gives way to a brief stretch of late-summer warmth before a much cooler and more unsettled pattern arrives for the weekend across Bozeman, Butte, Dillon, and the rest of Southwest Montana.

TUESDAY

Areas around Bozeman, Butte, Dillon, Ennis, and West Yellowstone could see brief periods of rain, isolated lightning, and locally gusty winds. While no widespread severe weather is expected, outdoor activities may encounter passing showers at times. Temperatures will remain on the cool side for early September.

WEDNESDAY

Skies will feature more sunshine, and temperatures will begin climbing back above seasonal averages. Expect a pleasant late-summer day with dry conditions and comfortable afternoon temperatures.

THURSDAY

High temperatures will climb well into the 70s and lower 80s for many lower-elevation communities. Sunshine will dominate with only a few afternoon clouds. This will likely be the warmest and most stable day of the week, offering excellent conditions for outdoor plans.

FRIDAY

Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day, and the chance for showers will begin to return by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start a downward trend, though much of the day should remain relatively mild.

SATURDAY

Scattered showers will be possible through much of the day, especially across mountain ranges surrounding Bozeman, Butte, and Dillon. Cloud cover and occasional precipitation will keep temperatures noticeably cooler than earlier in the week.

SUNDAY

Periods of rain and mountain precipitation remain possible, while temperatures stay well below the warmth experienced during midweek. Snow levels could drop to around 7,000 feet, making the season's first accumulating snow increasingly likely across the highest peaks of Southwest Montana. Several inches of snow may fall on the tallest summits, creating a distinctly autumn-like feel in the mountains.

MONDAY

The storm system should begin moving east of the region, though lingering cool temperatures and a few leftover showers may persist. Conditions are expected to gradually improve as the system exits, but Southwest Montana will likely hold onto an early-fall feel compared to the warm weather experienced just a few days earlier.