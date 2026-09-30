A quiet and dry end to September

BUTTE — Steady westerly winds will maintain a stable and predictable pattern for the rest of the week, keeping rain chances minimal. Daytime highs will hover in the mid-60s to low 70s over the next few days.

If you are planning outdoor activities, the upcoming weekend is shaping up to be ideal. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, making it a great time to tackle yard work, go for a hike, or simply enjoy being outside.

Looking ahead to early next week, the pattern shifts as an upper-level ridge builds in, delivering a brief warm-up above normal. That warmth could be short-lived, however, as models hint at an incoming upper-level trough that would return temperatures to seasonal averages by midweek.