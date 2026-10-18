Another quiet start to the week, but cooler and better to end

BUTTE — No weather concerns right now. Overnight, skies stay clear as temperatures drop into the mid-30s, with wind chills dipping to around 30, so grab an extra layer if you're heading out after dark. Monday morning starts cold in the lower 30s before another warm afternoon pushes back into the mid-60s.

That warmth holds through midweek, running a remarkable 10 to 15 degrees above the mid-October average, with highs in the lower-to-mid 60s Monday through Wednesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stalled Pacific low is keeping the storm track well north and funneling mild air across the Northern Rockies. Enjoy the open weather while it lasts.

The extended pattern shifts noticeably by the end of the week, as converging Pacific systems bring rain Thursday night into Friday, dropping afternoon highs from the low 60s all the way to the low 40s, That is a swing of nearly 20 degrees that brings temperatures back to near or slightly below the seasonal average.

Thursday night carries around a quarter inch of rain, with light rain lingering into Friday morning for another tenth of an inch or so. The weekend looks drier but stays cool, with highs holding in the low 40s as the unsettled pattern settles in.