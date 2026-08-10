Hot 'n hazy becomes cooler, cloudier and holds our first real chance for rain in August

BUTTE — Smoke and haze will remain, but a shift by midweek brings cooler temperatures and several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. The wettest period looks to be Thursday and Friday.Smoke and haze will remain a constant feature across southwest Montana this week, but a notable shift arrives by midweek as cooler temperatures. Increasing moisture bring several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. The wettest period looks to be Thursday and Friday before warmer weather returns this weekend.

TUESDAY

Hot, dry, and hazy conditions continue across Butte, Bozeman, Dillon, Ennis, and surrounding southwest Montana communities. Afternoon temperatures climb well into the 80s and 90s under the influence of a stubborn upper-level ridge. Elevated fire weather concerns persist as humidity drops and afternoon winds occasionally gust near 20 mph. Most areas remain dry.

WEDNESDAY

The pattern begins to transition as cooler air and increasing monsoonal moisture move into southwest Montana. Temperatures ease back slightly, and isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms develop across the region. While many locations remain dry for much of the day, rain chances begin increasing by late afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY

A stronger trough moves into the Northern Rockies, bringing noticeably cooler weather to southwest Montana. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread during the day, with periods of rainfall possible. Temperatures fall well below recent levels, creating a much different feel compared to the early-week heat.

FRIDAY

Cool and unsettled conditions continue. We remain under the influence of the trough, supporting scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall becomes increasingly beneficial for drought and fire concerns, and many locations stand a good chance of receiving measurable precipitation. High temperatures may struggle to get out of the 60s and 70s in some valleys.

SATURDAY

The trough begins to move away while a ridge starts rebuilding over the region. Temperatures trend warmer, but enough moisture lingers for isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Sunshine becomes more common between storm chances.

SUNDAY

Warmer summer weather returns across southwest Montana. Bozeman, Butte, and nearby valleys should see temperatures climb back into the 80s, though isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain possible under southwest flow aloft. Smoke and haze may continue to impact visibility and air quality at times.

MONDAY

A warmer pattern becomes established with highs once again running above seasonal averages. Expect a mix of sunshine and haze with a slight chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm. Overall, conditions trend drier than the latter half of the week, though isolated storm chances remain.