KXLF Butte Area Weather: Active weather is lining up for the weekend

BUTTE — A quiet and settled evening in Butte. Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and a cold night, with lows dipping into the upper 20s and a light wind chill pushing feels-like temps to the mid-20s by early Thursday morning.

Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching the upper 40s, and Friday stays partly to mostly cloudy with a high near 49°F and a slight chance of a flurry or snow shower. Overnight lows through the end of the week are running notably warmer than the late-October average, with Thursday and Friday nights both holding well above the typical low-20s range.

The extended pattern turns more active by the weekend. Saturday stays mostly dry through the day, but rain showers move in Saturday night, and Sunday brings the main event with periods of light rain, a high near 43°F, and snow showers possible overnight into Monday morning, with a third to a half inch of total precipitation possible.

Higher mountain passes including Lost Trail, Homestake, MacDonald, and Bannock could see accumulating snow by Sunday. Monday clears out nicely, and the rest of next week stays dry with highs in the low-to-upper 40s, though daytime highs Sunday and Monday will run a few degrees below average for this time of year.