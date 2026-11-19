BUTTE — Cold is the story tonight in Butte, with wind chills and temperatures falling further through the overnight hours. Wind chills will drop into the mid-teens by early Thursday morning. Temperatures hold in the low-to-mid 20s through the night before slowly climbing back toward the mid-30s Thursday afternoon.

The colder air continues through Thursday, though wind chills ease a bit as we head into the daytime hours. Skies stay mostly cloudy Thursday with highs near 36°F, then attention shifts to Friday night into Saturday when a Canadian system drops a backdoor cold front into western Montana, bringing a good chance of snow showers, especially along and east of the Highway 93 corridor. Mountain passes like Homestake are worth on if you're traveling this weekend.

The extended pattern keeps Butte running 4 to 7 degrees below the seasonal average through the weekend, meaning highs stuck in the low-to-mid 30s when we'd normally expect the upper 30s. A brief moderation arrives next Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs climbing back to near 40°F and running a few degrees above normal, but the overall pattern stays cold and unsettled with continued chances for snow showers into next week.