KXLF Butte Area Weather: Halloween may be less than boo-tiful trick-or-treat weather

BUTTE — Overnight, clouds break for some partial clearing with lows dropping into the upper 20s and wind chills in the mid 20s.

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 42°F, about 7 degrees below the late-October average. A few flurries or snow showers are possible through the day but no accumulation. Thursday follows a similar script: partly cloudy, high near 44°F, but dry.

The extended pattern stays unsettled and below normal through the week, with Halloween shaping up as the key weather event. Rain showers Saturday night mix with snow after midnight, then Sunday brings snow in the morning giving way to a rain-snow mix in the afternoon, with around an inch of snow possible and a high of only 43°F.

Monday clears out nicely as we turn drier and more seasonable heading into early November.