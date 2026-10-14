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Nice fall weather times out with the weekend for Butte and the surrounding area.

Butte evening forecast Oct 14, 2026
MTN Weather
Butte evening forecast Oct 14, 2026
Butte evening forecast Oct 14, 2026
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BUTTE — Tonight brings clear skies and strong radiational cooling, so bundle up before heading out. Lows will drop to the upper 20s, running about 5 degrees below the seasonal average.

Thursday stays dry and sunny, though highs only reach the upper 40s, about 8 degrees below normal for mid-October. The warm-up arrives Friday and carries through the weekend, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s and running above average.

The extended forecast keeps that above-normal warmth in place through Monday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, before clouds thicken and temperatures ease back toward seasonal norms by Tuesday as a pattern shift brings a more unsettled regime to the Northern Rockies. Expect returning precipitation chances and a gradual cool-down heading into next week.

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