Nice fall weather times out with the weekend for Butte and the surrounding area.

BUTTE — Tonight brings clear skies and strong radiational cooling, so bundle up before heading out. Lows will drop to the upper 20s, running about 5 degrees below the seasonal average.

Thursday stays dry and sunny, though highs only reach the upper 40s, about 8 degrees below normal for mid-October. The warm-up arrives Friday and carries through the weekend, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s and running above average.

The extended forecast keeps that above-normal warmth in place through Monday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, before clouds thicken and temperatures ease back toward seasonal norms by Tuesday as a pattern shift brings a more unsettled regime to the Northern Rockies. Expect returning precipitation chances and a gradual cool-down heading into next week.