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Showers Monday night. Here is a look at that and the rest of the week.

Butte Forecast Monday evening Oct 26, 2026
MTN Weather
Butte Forecast Monday evening Oct 26, 2026
Butte Forecast Monday evening Oct 26, 2026
Posted

BUTTE — Rain in Butte this evening. Temperatures are dropping into the mid-30s overnight, and the rain eases but stays in play through the overnight hours at around 80%, with a rain-snow mix possible as the cold air locks in behind the front.

Tuesday morning brings a break, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing only to the lower 40s, running about 6 degrees below the late-October average. A slim chance of precipitation returns Tuesday evening, just around 40%.

The extended pattern keeps Butte on the cool side of the calendar all week, with highs stuck in the mid-40s Tuesday through Friday, consistently 3 to 6 degrees below late-October norms.

A few flurries or snow showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, afternoon rain showers return Friday with a 40% chance, and another round of rain and snow showers arrives over the weekend as the active western pattern rolls through.

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