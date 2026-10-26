Showers Monday night. Here is a look at that and the rest of the week.

BUTTE — Rain in Butte this evening. Temperatures are dropping into the mid-30s overnight, and the rain eases but stays in play through the overnight hours at around 80%, with a rain-snow mix possible as the cold air locks in behind the front.

Tuesday morning brings a break, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing only to the lower 40s, running about 6 degrees below the late-October average. A slim chance of precipitation returns Tuesday evening, just around 40%.

The extended pattern keeps Butte on the cool side of the calendar all week, with highs stuck in the mid-40s Tuesday through Friday, consistently 3 to 6 degrees below late-October norms.

A few flurries or snow showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, afternoon rain showers return Friday with a 40% chance, and another round of rain and snow showers arrives over the weekend as the active western pattern rolls through.