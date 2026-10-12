Snow ends, cold for snow, and sunshine ahead

BUTTE — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Butte/Blackfoot region until 6:00 AM Monday.

Give yourself time in the morning, with a 75% chance of snow showers continuing through the evening and an inch or more already on the ground.

Snow chances ease to around 55% overnight into the early morning hours, but the cold continues, with lows dropping to the upper teens and wind chills staying in the upper teens to near 20°, so dress in layers and give yourself extra time on slick roads.

The Warning lifts by 6:00 AM Monday, and through the day Monday the snow tapers off, skies stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures recover only to around 40°F, still running a sharp 16 degrees below the seasonal average for this time of year.

The extended forecast brings a turnaround: Tuesday clears out with highs near 45°F, Wednesday reaches the low 50s, and by Friday and Saturday temperatures climb into the upper 50s to low 60s, running 5 to 9 degrees above normal for late October.

Overnight lows will stay frosty through the week, so protect any remaining sensitive plants, but the overall pattern trend is strongly toward a dry, sunny stretch with no measurable precipitation expected through at least next weekend.