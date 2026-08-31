Sunny to start. Showers and storms to follow. Labor Day weekend in question

BUTTE — A cool start to the week gives way to a more active pattern across Southwest Montana. Butte, Bozeman, Dillon, Ennis, and surrounding communities will enjoy a dry and seasonable Monday before showers, thunderstorms, and increasing winds return through the middle of the week.

MONDAY

Dry weather takes hold across Southwest Montana as weak high pressure builds overhead. Expect a pleasant late-summer day with sunshine, light winds, and temperatures returning to near seasonal averages. Highs should reach the 70s in Butte and Dillon, with lower 80s possible around Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley.

TUESDAY

Moisture begins to work back into the region as the ridge shifts east. Clouds will increase during the afternoon, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, especially across Madison, Beaverhead, and Gallatin counties. While many locations will still see periods of sunshine and warm temperatures, outdoor plans should keep an eye on developing storms later in the day.

WEDNESDAY

A more unsettled weather pattern arrives. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more widespread across Southwest Montana, including Butte, Dillon, Bozeman, Ennis, and surrounding valleys. In addition to the storms, breezy to windy conditions develop as a series of disturbances moves through persistent southwest flow aloft. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph in favored north-south valleys, particularly south of Interstate 15.

THURSDAY

Breezy conditions continue across the region with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. The combination of gusty winds and pockets of drier air may create elevated fire weather concerns in portions of Gallatin and Madison counties. Temperatures remain near to slightly below seasonal averages.

FRIDAY

Confidence decreases somewhat, but Southwest Montana is likely to remain under a somewhat active pattern. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible while temperatures stay close to normal. Breezes may continue at times, though winds are expected to be less widespread than earlier in the week.

NEXT WEEKEND

Forecast confidence is lower heading into next weekend. Most guidance favors the development of a low-pressure system near the Pacific Northwest, but its exact location will determine whether Southwest Montana trends warmer and drier or cooler and more unsettled. For now, expect a mix of sun and clouds with at least a chance for periodic showers until the track of the system becomes clearer.