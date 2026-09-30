Temperatures have ups and downs, but the rain chances stay flat

BUTTE — Over the next week, temperatures wobble more than a loose tooth at lunchtime. But the dry conditions persist.

OVERNIGHT

Butte looks comfortable heading into tonight. A northwest breeze with gusts up to around 25 mph gradually calm through the evening. Overnight, clouds thin a bit further, winds back off considerably, and lows drop to the upper 30s, so grab a jacket if you're heading out after dark.

THURSDAY

A pleasant mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing to the upper 60s, running close to the seasonal average for early October. No precipitation is in the picture for the next 48 hours, and conditions look dry and comfortable across the region.

FRIDAY

Things really start to warm up, with highs reaching the mid 70s, already running more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

EXTENDED

A strong ridge of high pressure builds over the Northern Rockies this weekend and parks itself through much of next week, delivering an extended stretch of warm, dry, and sunny weather with temperatures well above what early October typically looks like.

Highs reach the low 70s Saturday, then jump to the upper 70s Sunday and Monday, running as much as 17 degrees above the 30-year average. That kind of warmth in early October is rare, and the pattern shows no signs of meaningful precipitation through at least next Tuesday.