Temperatures look to peak Saturday with isolated storms and smoke in-between

BUTTE — Hot, smoky summer weather will continue across Butte and Southwest Montana through the week as high pressure remains firmly in control. While most locations stay dry, isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain possible each day, especially south and east of Butte.

MONDAY EVENING

Hazy skies continue across Butte and Southwest Montana as wildfire smoke streams into the region. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the evening, mainly across Southwest Montana, but most areas will remain dry. Smoke-related impacts to visibility and air quality continue.

TUESDAY

Hot, dry, and smoky conditions persist. Afternoon temperatures rise several degrees above normal while skies remain hazy. A few isolated thunderstorms may develop over the higher terrain during the afternoon and evening. Any storms that form will produce little rainfall but could generate gusty, erratic winds.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures continue trending warmer across the Butte area and surrounding valleys. Embedded disturbances moving through the southwest flow aloft may allow isolated thunderstorms to become slightly more numerous across Southwest Montana. While rainfall amounts are expected to remain light, dry lightning and gusty outflow winds will be possible.

THURSDAY

Heat and smoke remain the dominant weather story. Isolated thunderstorms continue during the afternoon and evening, with the potential for activity expanding farther north into portions of west-central Montana. There is also a low-confidence signal for thunderstorms to linger later into the evening or overnight. Most storms are expected to be dry or produce only brief rainfall.

FRIDAY

Very warm temperatures continue as the upper-level ridge strengthens ahead of an approaching Pacific system. Thunderstorm chances persist across Southwest Montana, including the Butte area, and may become somewhat more widespread than earlier in the week. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds with limited precipitation, creating localized fire-weather concerns.

SATURDAY

The hottest day of the week is expected. Temperatures peak as the ridge reaches maximum strength before beginning to break down later in the day. Hot, dry, and smoky conditions combine with increasing winds to create elevated fire-weather concerns across Southwest Montana. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible, but wetting rainfall appears unlikely.

SUNDAY

A ridge-breakdown pattern develops across the Northern Rockies, bringing cooler temperatures back toward seasonal averages. Breezy west winds are expected, though the magnitude remains somewhat uncertain. Despite the cooldown, conditions look to remain dry across Butte and Southwest Montana. Fire-weather concerns may continue if stronger winds materialize and humidity levels remain low.