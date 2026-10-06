When the weather changes later this week, it REALLY changes

BUTTE — Butte made it up to 80° Monday, shy of the October 5 daily record of 85° set way back in 1918. But Dillon and Livingston did set new October 5 records and 84 and 87 degrees, respectively.

OVERNIGHT

Expect a calm, clear night with lows dropping into the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

The morning stays clear and cool, with readings climbing from the upper 30s back into the low 50s by sunrise, then a sunny Tuesday afternoon pushes highs all the way to the mid 70s. Conditions are as tranquil as they get.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY

Highs hold in the mid 70s through Friday under mostly sunny skies. Mid-October averages for Butte sit in the upper 50s for highs, meaning these mid-70s readings are running roughly 15 to 18 degrees above normal for this time of year.

SATURDAY

Saturday brings a mix of clouds and sun giving way to cloudier skies by afternoon, with highs near 60 and rain showers arriving by evening, possibly mixing with snow overnight.

SUNDAY

Highs only around 40 degrees for much of the area. Rain and snow are likely, and the potential for an inch or two of snow accumulation, especially along the Continental Divide where snowfall confidence is highest.

Uncertainty remains high on exact precipitation totals given the 5-to-6 day lead time, but the cool down itself is a near certainty.