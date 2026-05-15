Bozeman baseball upsets Gallatin, ends Raptors' undefeated season

BOZEMAN — Gallatin and Bozeman have had two very different seasons in the schools' first years playing high school baseball.

Entering Thursday night's crosstown matchup, Gallatin was 16-0 and Bozeman was 9-8, with five of those wins coming in the past six games.

The Hawks turned it around at the right time, taking the second crosstown matchup of the season 5-4.

Watch the highlights here:

Bozeman baseball upsets Gallatin, ending the Raptors' perfect season

Gallatin struck first in the bottom of the first, with Louis Musial scoring off of a single by True Archer.

In the bottom of the second, the Raptors took a 4-0 lead thanks to a run by Quade Schnabel and then a home run by Musial, which also scored Rolan Quezada.

The Hawks continued to fight, though, with Luke Zundel scoring on a fly out by Van Shockley in the top of the fourth inning.

Shockley redeemed himself in the top of the sixth with a homer of his own. Everett Norick also scored on the play, bringing Bozeman within one run.

A line drive by Jonah Santos allowed Cash Tasker to score, tying it at 4-4.

The Hawks took the lead late as Bryce Thorn scored off of a Gallatin error. The Raptors were unable to answer, and Bozeman celebrated its hard-fought victory at Heroes Park.