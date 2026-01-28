Butte-based nonprofit helps Southwest Montana families build essential parenting skills through home visits

BUTTE — Parenting can be difficult, and that's why one local nonprofit in southwest Montana is helping families learn essential skills so they can thrive.

For Jayd Rogers, being a mom has always been her dream. "This has always been my dream since I was a little girl. I've always loved kids and babies," Rogers said.

It's midafternoon at Rogers' home in Butte where her toddler, Julie, is waking up from a nap just in time for a home visit from a Butte 4-C's representative as part of a voluntary evidence-based parent training program.

"We're each other's world, but she also gave me like a new purpose too. Like, for a new life and I couldn't imagine life without being a mom," Rogers said.

WATCH: How one Montana nonprofit is helping families thrive through evidence-based parenting support

Even though she has support from her family, Rogers says raising a child alone is difficult.

"Being a parent is not easy at all. Parenting doesn't come with a book, ya know?" Rogers said.

Rogers is enrolled in a four-month parent-training curriculum called SafeCare. The national program is open to all families with children ages 0-5 years old. Rogers meets once a week with home visit manager Christine Cunningham who works with at least 15 other families in southwest Montana.

"Being in a rural area and not having supports in place... that is a big deal. You know who do they go to? Who do they talk to? Who can they talk to about postpartum?" Cunningham said.

The program provides a valuable connection to resources with everything from education to diaper assistance to helping with rides to appointments. But many families who may be at risk for child neglect or abuse are afraid to open up.

"Sometimes having that third party in there as a buffer, that you can really talk to and that can really help you is...is a good thing and they're afraid to talk to people because that's how your children get removed, by opening up," Cunningham said.

Rogers says she has lost custody of three of her children in the past but the SafeCare program is giving her a chance to be the parent she has always wanted to be.

"You wanna do things right and just kinda give your kid a better childhood than what you were able to have and this is kinda the first steps that you need to make for that process," Rogers said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.