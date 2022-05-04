Group in Bozeman protest leaked Supreme Court draft overturning Roe v. Wade

BOZEMAN - A draft opinion, authenticated by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, was leaked by Politico on Monday evening, the topic: overturning Roe v. Wade.

A public protest against the news from the Supreme Court was held in Bozeman in front of the Gallatin County Courthouse.

Dozens of people gathered along Main Street in Bozeman Tuesday evening, many showed up in support of abortion rights and protesting the Supreme Court’s draft opinion.

Cars honked in support with a few showing disagreements with the protesters. The group then marched their way through downtown.

“We want to protect people with uteruses and we want people with uteruses to have the right to choose,” said Abby Turner.

“I believe, really strongly, in protecting somebody’s right to choose what happens with their body and what happens with choices that they make,” said Marcos Carlos Dasilva.

“I came out today because I strongly oppose overturning Roe versus Wade,” said Jessie Nixon. “We grabbed some boxes and made our signs and it’s inspiring to see the turnout that we have. It feels like a lot of people to me.”

The sudden news of the Supreme Court’s draft was welcomed by others.

MSU Students for Life spokesperson Freeman Marshall spoke with MTN News on Tuesday evening.

“I have anticipated the overturn of Roe, ever since Amy Barrett was nominated,” Marshall said, “I’m discouraged that people still think that abortion empowers women, in my mind killing somebody isn’t empowering to anybody else.”

“At this point, it is still not official, of course, it’s exciting though—I hope that the rumors are true and I expect that they are,” Marshall added. “We have so much more work to be done, our pregnancy resource centers are widely underfunded. People don’t know that pregnancy resources exist. I really hope that this overturn of Roe will put in motion more laws that are consistently pro-life,”

