Two brothers from Arlee making documentary on Going-to-the-Sun Road

KALISPELL - The iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road spans 50 miles, winding through the breathtaking beauty of Glacier National Park.

Two brothers from Arlee are making a feature length documentary called “Journey to the Sun” showcasing the history and enduring legacy of this majestic roadway.

“Connecting to the landscape, to each other, to the history, like when you’re in Glacier and you drive that road, you feel all of that,” said Journey to the Sun Filmmaker Jordan Lefler.

Combined, brothers Jordan and Logan Lefler have spent more than 600 hours filming in Glacier National Park for their upcoming documentary titled “Journey to the Sun.”

“That first time driving up the road, it’s like you’re on another planet, like this doesn’t feel real,” said Logan Lefler.

Since 2023, the brothers have been working on a documentary that aims to showcase the history, cultural significance and legacy of the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

“Some of this footage is the first time it’s being used in something that the public actually sees,” added Logan.

In the film, the Lefler’s show recently digitized historic film reels from the road’s construction in the 1920’s and 30’s.

“When they got those digitized, we were able to request those from the park archives and they sent them to us, and now we have a ton of amazing stuff that the park didn’t even have, you know, maybe a year ago,” said Jordan.

The Lefler’s interviewed tribal elders, park historians, to present day snowplow drivers who work in dangerous conditions each spring to reopen the roadway.

“When we got up there, we were completely socked in, it was foggy, it was icy, and it just makes you have a lot of appreciation for those brave people that are willing to really risk their lives for all of us to enjoy this road,” said Jordan.

The Lefler’s are in the final stages of filming and will begin editing this winter, with the hopes of having the film debut in various cities and film festivals this spring.

Logan said the documentary will feature Indigenous artists and Montana musicians.

“It was super important to us that this isn’t just something that he and I can be proud of, but something that the whole community can be proud of.”

More information on the documentary can be found here.