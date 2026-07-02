BOULDER - A woman recently pleaded guilty in the death of her 5-year-old son in April in Whitehall, according to charging documents in Jefferson County District Court.

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Whitehall woman pleads 'guilty but mentally ill' in death of her son

Kathryn Garaas pleaded "guilty but mentally ill" on June 24 to one felony count of deliberate homicide. Garaas admitted to suffocating to death her 5-year-old son Reign with a plastic bag the morning of April 24 in their home just north of Whitehall.

Under the plea agreement, Garaas would be committed to the Montana State mental hospital for 50 years and could be eligible for parole in 25 years.

During his change of plea hearing, District Judge Luke Berger ordered a pre-sentence investigation and remanded Garaas to jail.

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