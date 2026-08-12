Whitehall woman sentenced to 50 years in death of 5-year-old son

BUTTE — Kathryn Garaas was sentenced on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, to 50 years to the Department of Public Health and Human Services for the murder of her 5-year-old son earlier this year.

She pleaded "guilty but mentally ill" on June 24, 2026, to one felony count of deliberate homicide. Garras admitted to suffocating her 5-year-old son, Reign, to death with a plastic bag on the morning of April 24 in their home just north of Whitehall.

Under the plea agreement, Garaas would be committed to the Montana State mental hospital for 50 years. She could be eligible for parole in 25 years.

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