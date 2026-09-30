Looking for rain? Might as well give your eyes a rest

BUTTE — Strong upper-level ridging building over the Northern Rockies builds high confidence through at least the first half of the month for mainly dry and warm days.

OVERNIGHT

Conditions are settled and dry tonight with no rain in the picture, and skies clear out overnight as temperatures slide into the low 40s by early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

A mix of sunshine and clouds with a pleasant high near 66 degrees and light winds, making for a comfortable mid-week.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and highs climbing from the mid-60s Thursday to 71 degrees Friday. Friday's high runs about 10 degrees above the seasonal average for early October.

EXTENDED

Highs push to 71 Saturday, 73 Sunday, and peak near 76 on Monday, running 11 to 17 degrees above the 30-year average for those dates.