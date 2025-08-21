Montana Tech starts new semester with new leadership

BUTTE — Old Marcus Daly himself is welcoming the incoming freshman to Montana Tech’s move-in day. The campus is celebrating 125 years and a new chancellor.

“I’ve been here all summer and I’m just so excited to have students on campus again. It feels so much more lively,” said Montana Tech staff member Carlie Spear.

Campus staff and volunteers spent the day recently helping new students move into their dorms.

“Every time they pull up with all their stuff a swarm of volunteers comes, we put them in buckets and we get them up to their rooms. It’s like clockwork,” said Montana Tech Chancellor Johnny MacLean.

The crew had a system down getting the hundreds of students loaded into Prospector Hall.

“Today is getting everybody into their rooms as fast as possible with the least amount of chaos. Our goal is 15 minutes, I think we’ve been averaging about five. We’ve been going pretty quick,” said orientation coordinator Quinn Cox.

Tech’s new chancellor says this fall has an estimated enrollment of about 2,200 students.

“That’s up by over 100 compared to this point in time last year and so we’re on a good trajectory right now,” said MacLean.

As the Butte university’s new administrator, MacLean said he plans to lean into the school’s STEM education and critical materials research.

“We’ve got a lot of challenges in America and Montana Tech is going to prepare the next generation,” said MacLean.

A doctorate in geology, MacLean was the provost at University of Montana Western in Dillon before coming to Montana Tech.

Classes at Montana Tech begin Monday, Aug. 25th.