Fisherman discovers human remains in Flathead Lake

Authorities plan to search an area around Flathead Lake after a fisherman discovered human remains on Friday.
POLSON - Authorities plan to search an area around Flathead Lake after a fisherman reeled in human remains Friday near Wildhorse Island.

Lake County 911 received a call just before 3:30 p.m. from a fisherman who reported discovering human remains, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The fisherman reported reeling in bones with clothing attached in an area southeast of Wildhorse Island.

Lake County investigators responded and collected the remains and clothing.

Sheriff Don Bell said the remains are skeletonized and appear to have been in the lake for a while.

The items will be sent to the Montana Crime Lab for examination.

In a press release, the Lake County Sheriff's Office stated they are not speculating on who the remains belong to, but plan to search the area in the coming days.

