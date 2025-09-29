Missoula County Sheriff's Office investigating unattended death near Clinton

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating after visitors reported finding a deceased male in the trees near a rest area in Clinton.

Visitors to the Interstate 90 westbound rest area near mile marker 128 reported seeing a male lying in the trees shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies responded to the rest area and confirmed the male was deceased," the Sheriff's Office stated. "The Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy coroner and detectives then arrived to investigate the unattended death.

The body has been taken to be State Medical Examiner's Office in Missoula and an investigation into the incident is continuing. The Sheriff's Office noted there is no threat to public safety at this time.