Virginia City wedding plans disrupted as the state brings in new concessionaires for historic properties

VIRGINIA CITY — A Virginia City couple’s wedding plans are in limbo after the state changed concessionaires at historic properties, sparking community backlash against the new operators.

Jonnie Lee and Trevor Daugherty planned to marry later this summer at Brewery Park, with a reception at the Wells Fargo Steakhouse and food from Bob's Place.

"We might go down to Alder, which kinda sucks cause, I mean, since I was a kid...I've wanted to be married here. Virginia City is home, and it means a lot to both of us," Lee said.

In December, the state canceled existing lease agreements for historic properties and issued new ones requiring 15% of a business's gross revenue. Several restaurant owners said the new terms threatened their livelihoods.

WATCH: Virginia City couple's wedding plans disrupted by new state leases

Virginia City couple reconsiders wedding plans after new concessionaire takes over historic properties

Two business owners took legal action, but a Madison County district court judge ruled that the injunction had not been filed in the proper venue, allowing the state to take control of the properties.

In the Montana Heritage Commission's March meeting, the state announced Sharbert Enterprises would take over the Wells Fargo Steakhouse and Bob's Place. The Bozeman-based corporation has over 230 employees and operates storefronts in several Montana locations, including state parks and the Bozeman airport.

"We've had our eye on Virginia City for some time now, but when Bale of Hay came up, we went and toured that, and it ended up going to a different concessionaire, but the Virginia City commission ended up bringing up Wells Fargo as well as Bob's Place," Douglas Stock said.

Stock is the co-owner of Sharbert Enterprises. He said the company prides itself on community partnership and wants to build a legacy in Virginia City.

"It's a challenging time for the community any time there is change like this. We as a business really pride ourselves in community partnership, you know, we've been in Bozeman on Main Street for 33 years and part of that community," Stock said.

Many locals have expressed outrage over the turnover. A post on the corporation's social media garnered over 245 comments with the majority being critical of the of Sarbert.

"You know, frustrations are running high in that scenario, and so we are just looking to be as helpful as we can," Stock said.

Stock is extending an invitation to work with the engaged couple, but Lee and Daugherty are reconsidering their plans.

"It just doesn't feel comfortable anymore. It's frustrating because everyone who is from here is so passionate about it...It's like, it is hard to welcome new people that have pushed other people out of here," Lee said.

Sharbert Enterprises accepted the 15% lease agreements. The state is installing new pizza ovens, and both restaurants will be ready to open on Memorial Day weekend.

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