Fuse lit on firework sales in Butte and Bozeman Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:46 PM EDT Updated: Fireworks stands in both Bozeman and Butte opened for business Saturday. They can be brought for the Fourth of July starting Saturday and sales will continue July 5th. Butte does not have any city ordinance on when fireworks can be used. More>>

Anaconda to host 10-fight boxing event Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:30 PM EDT Updated: Boxing is making its return to the Smelter City. The Washoe Theater will play host to a 10-fight boxing event on June 30, which will feature some of the best fighters in the Northwest. Boxing’s popularity had seen a drop, due to the rise of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) More>>

Man who killed 2 in Deer Lodge given additional prison time David Wayne Nelson sentenced for double murder. (MTN News photo) Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:13 AM EDT Updated: David Wayne Nelson was sentenced Wednesday in Ravalli County Court to five years in prison for a probation violation. More>>

Wildfire experts weigh in on this year’s season Friday, June 23, 2017 10:16 PM EDT Updated: Those who fight wildfires don’t like to make predictions. “Ask what our prediction of the fire season is in November,” said the Fire Management Officer for the Bureau of Land Management John Thompson. More>>

It had us at "Hello": The iPhone turns 10 Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:34 PM EDT Updated: Ten years ago this week, the iPhone arrived in stores -- and the world was never the same. Because of the iPhone, we now take it for granted that we're on the Internet all of the time. More>>

Many Glacier Trail Overpass hit by delivery truck Many Glacier Hotel (Glacier National Park photo) Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:29 PM EDT Updated: Historic “bridle bridges” in the Many Glacier area has been removed after being hit be vehicles in recent weeks. More>>

Sen. Tester holds health care town hall Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:31 PM EDT Updated: Montanans voiced their concerns and support for plans to overhaul the nation's health care system. More>>

Georgia restaurant owner and teen daughter attacked over cold chicken Jeanette Norris was left with two black eyes and a broken nose. Her daughter also suffered a black eye.(Courtesy of @wtocdalcannady Twitter) Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:25 PM EDT Updated: A Georgia restaurant owner and her teenage daughter said they were attacked by customers who were served cold chicken, CBS affiliate WTOC-TV in Savannah reports. More>>

Dry and Warm Sunday Afternoon, Showers Return in the Forecast- Butte Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:03 PM EDT Updated: Dry and above average conditions for all of SW Montana this afternoon. This ridge of High pressure will continue until tomorrow, bringing our daytime highs close to 90 degrees. We are tracking a cold front that will hit West of the Divide tomorrow evening with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm, followed by cooler air. I will let you know how long the cool air is going to be in place at 5:30 and 10 on KXLF More>>

Former Bobcat Soratos Places Fifth at USA Track & Field Championships Montana State All-American Cristian Soratos crosses the line fifth in the 1,500m at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:19 PM EDT Updated: Montana State alum and current track and field volunteer assistant coach Cristian Soratos finished fifth in the 1,500-meter run Saturday, June 24, at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, Calif. More>>

Wildfires blazing under extreme heat out West Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:11 AM EDT Updated: Eighteen large fires are burning in the region, including six in Arizona, three in Utah, three in California, three in New Mexico, two in Nevada and a large one in Oregon. More>>

Sunny & Warm Sunday – Butte Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Updated: It is a beautiful start to your Sunday. We are in for above average temperatures with sunny skies. If you are going hiking this afternoon, make sure you bring plenty of Sunscreen. We are in for wet weather for the starting of your work week. I will have all the details tonight at 5:30 and 10 on KXLF More>>

Texas mom arrested after children left in hot car as punishment die Parker County Sheriff's Office Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:11 AM EDT Updated: A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said. More>>

Senators are investigating former AG Loretta Lynch for political interference Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:06 PM EDT Updated: Senators investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election are now seeking more information about the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and the Clinton email investigation. Specifically, they're looking into Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch's "alleged political interference," More>>

How would the Senate health care bill actually affect Medicaid? Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:08 PM EDT Updated: Breaking down the Senate GOP bill to replace Obamacare Democrats and left-leaning think tanks say Senate Republicans' health care bill would be disastrous for individuals and families on Medicaid, the federal program that provides health coverage to low-income Americans. More>>

Missing hiker found in "fairly good" condition after 98 hours in the wilderness Eric Hellmuth, who was reported missing in the rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness on Monday. Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:11 PM EDT Updated: The 21-year old man was reported missing on Monday, and searchers had been combing the rugged terrain since then. More>>

Beautiful Saturday Afternoon Weather – Butte Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:52 PM EDT Updated: Saturday afternoon, we are dealing with below average temperatures with mostly sunny skies. That is all thanks to a ridge trying to build in, but we still have some northerly winds bringing cooler air from Canada. As this ridge builds in tomorrow we will be back to above average temperatures. We are tracking a cold front with the possibilities of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the short term forecast. All the details and the 7-day forecast will be explained t... More>>

Local ‘champs’ take over Montana Tech football camp Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:25 PM EDT Updated: The ‘champs’ arrived in Butte this week. Montana Tech held its annual ‘Champ Camp’ for children on Bob Green Field, a two-session event filled with fun. “It’s fun for them and it’s fun for us coaches,” said assistant head coach Doug Schleeman. More>>

Montana Tech holds ‘high potential’ basketball camp BUTTE — There was no shortage of potential at Montana Tech this week, as dozens of middle schoolers from around the Northwest participated in the Orediggers’ ‘high potential’ basketball skills camp. This is the camp’s second year, as men’s basketball coach Adam Hiatt began the program after joining Montana Tech last year. More>>

North Dakota family loses three homes in fire (KXNews) Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:06 PM EDT Updated: A family in Manning, N.D. is still trying to assess the damage a fire caused to their property. More>>

With cameras banned, CNN sends sketch artist to White House briefing (Bill Hennessy) Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:36 PM EDT Updated: The White House has been prohibiting cameras at some press briefings, so on Friday CNN got creative and sent a sketch artist. More>>

Sen. Daines discusses northwest Montana timber needs (MTN News photo) Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:28 PM EDT Updated: State and national leaders continue to weigh timber restrictions alongside the future of communities in Northwest Montana. More>>

Six inmates who saved guard's life rewarded with shorter sentences The six Georgia inmates who chose to save a guard's life, rather than fleeing. (Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office) Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:32 PM EDT Updated: Officer down. It's one of the scariest calls a sheriff can receive. More>>

Great Plains Dinosaur Museum highlights "Ralph" The Great Plains Dinosaur Museum and Field Station was established in Malta in 2002. Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:21 AM EDT Updated: Ralph was discovered near Grass Range in 2005. More>>

Gradual Warming Trend This Weekend Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:00 AM EDT Updated: NW flow to keep temperatures hovering slightly below normal, especially morning lows, to start the weekend. High pressure is slowly rebuilding over Montana and as the ridge grows stronger temperatures will begin to climb. Early morning temperatures Saturday are running cooler than normal with most location in the 30s to lower 40s but higher elevations could down to or below freezing Saturday morning. Temperatures trends will be increasing Sunday into Monday and most of SW Montana c... More>>

5 Romanian nationals arrested by US Border Patrol in Whitefish (MTN News photo) Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:12 AM EDT Updated: US Border Patrol agents from the Whitefish Station arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States, on Tuesday. More>>

Missoula man convicted of killing exchange student appeals case to US Supreme Court Marcus Kaarma sentenced for 2014 murder of exchange student (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 11:16 PM EDT Updated: The man who was convicted of murdering a foreign exchange student in December of 2014 is now taking his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. More>>

Missing hiker found alive in Bob Marshall Wilderness Friday, June 23, 2017 9:10 PM EDT Updated: The Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed Eric Hellmuth, 21, was found alive on Friday. More>>

Cody banks fall victim to "quick change scam" The suspects got away with $7,500 (Cody Police Department) Friday, June 23, 2017 7:00 PM EDT Updated: The Cody Police Department issued a warning of a scheme that’s cost local banks about $7,500. More>>

Woman identified in deadly crash near Crow Agency Friday, June 23, 2017 6:00 PM EDT Updated: Authorities have released the name of the woman, killed in a rollover crash near Crow Agency on Thursday. More>>

Montana woman unearths mother’s story of survival Angelica Osborne had a postcard her mother wrote to a friend from a German concentration camp, with a facing translation, copied onto a metal display panel. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News) Friday, June 23, 2017 5:28 PM EDT Updated: Before her mother’s death in 1995, Angelica Osborne knew only a few things about her mother’s life in World War II-era Germany, before she married an American soldier and came to the United States. More>>

Communication gap between women, doctors over heart attack risk KC Maurer suffered a heart attack when she was 40 years old. CBS NEWS Friday, June 23, 2017 5:00 PM EDT Updated: Heart disease kills more American women than all types of cancer combined, yet many don't discuss the dangers with their doctor. More>>

Chilly Forecast Lows This Weekend For Butte Friday, June 23, 2017 4:45 PM EDT Updated: NW flow will continue heading into the weekend and with mostly clear skies at night forecast morning lows will be falling into the chilly 30s and 40s. It's a slow transition as Low pressure is moving out of the Montana and High pressure is building in from the SW. Throughout the weekend we will continue to see cooler temperatures Saturday and slowly warming up on Sunday and early next week. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and eveni... More>>

Manhunt for son who allegedly killed father with bat on Father's Day Police have a warrant for the arrest of Michael Marchalk for allegedly killing his father with a baseball bat PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE VIA WHP Friday, June 23, 2017 3:49 PM EDT Updated: Authorities are searching for a man suspected of beating his father to death with a baseball bat on Father's Day. More>>

Don't miss the 4th of July Butte Parade Matt Boyle joins John to preview the upcoming 4th of July Parade in Butte. Sign up now! Go online to www.butteamericafoundation.org and go to parade forms. More>>

Dust to Dazzle: Historic home tour set for June 24 Anna Dockter joins John to promote the Dust to Dazzle Historic Home Tour. The event will be June 24th from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 or 2 for $20. Call 600-1885 for more info. More>>

White House calls Johnny Depp's remark about assassination "sad" Friday, June 23, 2017 2:22 PM EDT Updated: The White House responded Friday to actor Johnny Depp's comments alluding to assassinating President Donald Trump, calling his words 'sad.' More>>

Body of missing man located in Hebgen Lake Scene of search from Thursday, June 22, 2017 on Hebgen Lake (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 1:57 PM EDT Updated: The body of a missing man on the Madison Arm of Hebgen lake has been located according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. The 68-year-old man from Burbank, Calif. Was located Friday underwater approximately 300 feet from the shore of Hebgen Lake More>>

Woman's body found in Flathead River Friday, June 23, 2017 1:04 PM EDT Updated: This is the third body to be recovered from the Flathead River in the county this year. More>>

Philipsburg kicks off 150th birthday celebration The town of Philipsburg has a summer filled with activities to mark its founding. (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 12:09 PM EDT Updated: Philipsburg is marking 150 years on Thursday with plans to sustain the town by celebrating its history while also planning for the future. More>>

Last of 3 defendants sentenced for murder, decapitation of man near Cody Pedro Garcia was sentenced to prison (MTN News) Friday, June 23, 2017 11:58 AM EDT Updated: The last of three suspects in the murder of a man who was decapitated and dumped near Cody, Wyo. in 2013 was sentenced to prison on Friday. More>>

Driver OK after car lands in Madison River Friday, June 23, 2017 11:22 AM EDT Updated: Montana Highway Patrol reports a vehicle crashed into the water near Three Forks Friday morning. It happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I90 at mile marker 279 on the Madison River. More>>

Fire destroys building in Grass Range Friday, June 23, 2017 11:16 AM EDT Updated: Two people live in the building but were able to get out safely. More>>

Worst drought in nearly 30 years affecting northeast Montana Friday, June 23, 2017 9:14 AM EDT Updated: Numerous farmers and ranchers in the area said these are the worst conditions they've experienced since 1988. More>>

Sunny and Colder Friday Friday, June 23, 2017 6:14 AM EDT Updated: Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday with sunny skies, still below our normal average temperatures for SW Montana which should be in the mid-70s. All because of a deepening trough still in our region today, but fear not, warmer weather is on the way. Tonight will be a little warmer than we saw this morning because of a ridge trying to build in through the overnight which will increase our temperatures over the weekend. I will have the details and the f... More>>

At least 4 Senate Republicans oppose health care bill, putting it in jeopardy (CBS) Friday, June 23, 2017 1:00 AM EDT Updated: Four Senate Republicans announced Thursday that they currently oppose the health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that was released only hours earlier, putting its passage in jeopardy. More>>

Yellowstone grizzlies moved off Endangered Species List (photo credit: US Dept. of the Interior) Friday, June 23, 2017 12:26 AM EDT Updated: Federal officials are taking Yellowstone grizzly bears off the list of "threatened" species, saying there enough bears now to stabilize the population. More>>

Search for a missing man underway near Hebgen Lake Friday, June 23, 2017 12:10 AM EDT Updated: A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake. More>>

Former government worker charged with giving top-secret documents to China (CBS News) Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:24 PM EDT Updated: A former government employee has been arrested and charged with providing top-secret documents to an operative working for Chinese intelligence in exchange for $25,000 and lying to investigators. More>>

Health care bill protesters stage "die-in" outside McConnell's office People staged what they called a "die-in" (CBS) Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:38 PM EDT Updated: Following the Senate's release of their version of the health care bill on Thursday, protesters organized outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office to voice their opinion against the legislation. More>>

Bag of drugs found in Butte turned over to police Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:26 PM EDT Updated: A bystander in Butte happened to find a bag loaded with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the middle of a busy street Wednesday afternoon. The man found a small shaving bag in the street in the area of Massachusetts Street about 4:20 p.m. More>>

Montana leaders react to decision to delist Yellowstone grizzlies (Photo: Neal Herbert, YNP) Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:19 PM EDT Updated: The U.S. Department of Interior announced it intends to lift endangered species protections for the population of grizzly bears living in the greater Yellowstone region on Thursday. More>>

Gianforte hits the ground running on first day in office U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte (right) shakes hands with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:35 PM EDT Updated: Gianforte was elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke More>>

Montana Department of Agriculture offers "Hay Hotline" Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on. (MTN News photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:17 PM EDT Updated: Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on. More>>

Former Seminole chief to help other tribes grow legal weed James Billie, an ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe and a Vietnam veteran has launched a finance firm to provide financing and legal counsel to other tribes to help them produce marijuana on their lands. (Credit: Biran Walker/CNN) Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:07 PM EDT Updated: An ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe, with a legendary history of wrangling regulators as he pioneered the casino industry on tribal lands, plans to help other Native American groups grow and sell tax-free marijuana in states where it's legal. More>>

Man dies while performing face-down meditation in river Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:08 PM EDT Updated: Sheriff's deputies are investigating a case of a man who drowned while apparently practicing a face-down meditation technique in a Northern California river. More>>

Age is just a number for two Octogenarian rodeo stars Bud Clemons, 80, from Colorado and JW Campbell, 84, from Alberta, Canada went head-to-head in the Darby arena. (MTN News photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:13 PM EDT Updated: Whoever said rodeo is a young man's game has clearly never seen the National Senior Pros do their thing. More>>

Legal pot and car crashes: Yes, there's a link Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:12 PM EDT Updated: Legalized recreational marijuana use in Colorado, Oregon and Washington correlates to about a 3 percent increase in auto collision claim frequencies compared to states without such legislation. More>>

Daines hasn’t decided on latest Obamacare repeal bill; Tester blasts it U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in his D.C. office Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:28 PM EDT Updated: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, fresh out of the first briefing on Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal “Obamacare” and overhaul national health-care policy, said Thursday he wants to scrutinize the measure before deciding whether to support it – and wants to hear what Montanans think, too. More>>

Belgrade mom facing meth, child endangerment charges Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:12 PM EDT Updated: A Belgrade woman accused of having meth in a house with her children is facing a $10,000 bond after being seen in court Thursday morning. Monica L. Richards, 35, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of children, both felonies. More>>

Trump: I did not make recordings of Comey Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:36 PM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation kickstarted by the President himself. More>>

Search continues for missing man in Bob Marshall Wilderness Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:04 PM EDT Updated: The man was part of a guided pack trip when he wandered away from the group’s campsite on Monday. More>>

GOP Senate health care bill released Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:46 PM EDT Updated: Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that would end the health care law's penalties for people who don't buy insurance, cut back an expansion of Medicaid, but would keep more protections for people with pre-existing conditions, compared to a House-passed bill. More>>

FraudWatch: Mortgage recovery scams Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:03 PM EDT Updated: Real estate professionals and lenders will tell you the purchase of a home is a person or a family’s biggest financial commitment. Scammers know this too, and they can use your fear of getting behind on house payments to take away your hard-earned money. More>>

Sears Canada files for bankruptcy Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Credit: From Sears Holdings) Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:56 AM EDT Updated: Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the crisis among traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. More>>

Tester, Zinke wrangle over proposed cuts to Interior Department Tester asked Zinke how he and Trump can put forth a budget that "lacks vision" by cutting the program that much. Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:24 AM EDT Updated: In a senate hearing on Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended the $1.6 billion in funding cuts proposed by President Trump to the Interior Department. More>>

Big gift from BNSF marks start of Crow Native Days The tribal flag flies over Crow Agency on Wednesday, the first day of summer. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News) Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:56 AM EDT Updated: Crow Native Days got off to a good start on a beautiful summer solstice morning Wednesday, with several hundred people attending a prayer breakfast in the Crow Tribe’s multipurpose building. More>>

Two-wheel fundraising effort rolls into Bozeman Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:37 AM EDT Updated: Fraternities and sororities are known for their extensive charity work - but one set of brothers takes their fundraising across the country on two wheels. This afternoon, 29 members of Pi Kappa cycled into Bozeman for a pit stop on their 2-month and 4,300 mile cross country trip More>>

Flying the flag: National tour makes Belgrade stop Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:27 AM EDT Updated: This morning the Nation of Patriots rally started at the Yellowstone Harley Davidson dealership for its leg of the journey. More>>

Update Missing/Endangered Person Advisory canceled for Missoula woman Lyneia Aja, 27. Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:06 AM EDT Updated: A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for Lyneia Aja, 27, of Missoula. More>>

Steve Scalise upgraded to fair condition after shooting Rep. Steve Scalise Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:11 AM EDT Updated: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been upgraded to "fair condition," MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday, a week after the shooting at the congressional baseball practice that left him wounded. More>>