Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, 19, from Bozeman, died from his injuries after falling some 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday.
Fireworks stands in both Bozeman and Butte opened for business Saturday. They can be brought for the Fourth of July starting Saturday and sales will continue July 5th. Butte does not have any city ordinance on when fireworks can be used.
Boxing is making its return to the Smelter City. The Washoe Theater will play host to a 10-fight boxing event on June 30, which will feature some of the best fighters in the Northwest. Boxing’s popularity had seen a drop, due to the rise of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)
David Wayne Nelson was sentenced Wednesday in Ravalli County Court to five years in prison for a probation violation.
Those who fight wildfires don’t like to make predictions. “Ask what our prediction of the fire season is in November,” said the Fire Management Officer for the Bureau of Land Management John Thompson.
Ten years ago this week, the iPhone arrived in stores -- and the world was never the same. Because of the iPhone, we now take it for granted that we're on the Internet all of the time.
Historic “bridle bridges” in the Many Glacier area has been removed after being hit be vehicles in recent weeks.
Montanans voiced their concerns and support for plans to overhaul the nation's health care system.
A Georgia restaurant owner and her teenage daughter said they were attacked by customers who were served cold chicken, CBS affiliate WTOC-TV in Savannah reports.
Dry and above average conditions for all of SW Montana this afternoon. This ridge of High pressure will continue until tomorrow, bringing our daytime highs close to 90 degrees. We are tracking a cold front that will hit West of the Divide tomorrow evening with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm, followed by cooler air.
A medical emergency didn’t keep a couple from saying their vows.
Montana State alum and current track and field volunteer assistant coach Cristian Soratos finished fifth in the 1,500-meter run Saturday, June 24, at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, Calif.
The Great Falls Police Department received several reports of a driver brandishing a hand gun
Eighteen large fires are burning in the region, including six in Arizona, three in Utah, three in California, three in New Mexico, two in Nevada and a large one in Oregon.
It is a beautiful start to your Sunday. We are in for above average temperatures with sunny skies. If you are going hiking this afternoon, make sure you bring plenty of Sunscreen. We are in for wet weather for the starting of your work week.
At least 15 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a landslide in southwestern China, state news outlets reported, citing emergency officials.
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.
In a nod to the movie the Matrix, a convention in Bozeman featured speakers seeking the truth in government.
Senators investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election are now seeking more information about the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and the Clinton email investigation. Specifically, they're looking into Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch's "alleged political interference,"
Breaking down the Senate GOP bill to replace Obamacare Democrats and left-leaning think tanks say Senate Republicans' health care bill would be disastrous for individuals and families on Medicaid, the federal program that provides health coverage to low-income Americans.
Senate Republicans rolled out their health care plan Thursday, and within hours the bill was already on shaky ground.
The 21-year old man was reported missing on Monday, and searchers had been combing the rugged terrain since then.
After more than 40 years of wondering, a family now has closure.
Saturday afternoon, we are dealing with below average temperatures with mostly sunny skies. That is all thanks to a ridge trying to build in, but we still have some northerly winds bringing cooler air from Canada. As this ridge builds in tomorrow we will be back to above average temperatures. We are tracking a cold front with the possibilities of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the short term forecast.
The ‘champs’ arrived in Butte this week. Montana Tech held its annual ‘Champ Camp’ for children on Bob Green Field, a two-session event filled with fun. “It’s fun for them and it’s fun for us coaches,” said assistant head coach Doug Schleeman.
BUTTE — There was no shortage of potential at Montana Tech this week, as dozens of middle schoolers from around the Northwest participated in the Orediggers’ ‘high potential’ basketball skills camp. This is the camp’s second year, as men’s basketball coach Adam Hiatt began the program after joining Montana Tech last year.
A family in Manning, N.D. is still trying to assess the damage a fire caused to their property.
The White House has been prohibiting cameras at some press briefings, so on Friday CNN got creative and sent a sketch artist.
State and national leaders continue to weigh timber restrictions alongside the future of communities in Northwest Montana.
Officer down. It's one of the scariest calls a sheriff can receive.
Ralph was discovered near Grass Range in 2005.
NW flow to keep temperatures hovering slightly below normal, especially morning lows, to start the weekend. High pressure is slowly rebuilding over Montana and as the ridge grows stronger temperatures will begin to climb. Early morning temperatures Saturday are running cooler than normal with most location in the 30s to lower 40s but higher elevations could down to or below freezing Saturday morning. Temperatures trends will be increasing Sunday into Monday and most of SW Montana c...
US Border Patrol agents from the Whitefish Station arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States, on Tuesday.
The man who was convicted of murdering a foreign exchange student in December of 2014 is now taking his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Two of the children were just 6 and 8 years old.
On Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an Executive Order declaring a drought emergency in Montana's eastern counties.
The Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed Eric Hellmuth, 21, was found alive on Friday.
A missing 14-year-old's body was found in an Arlington, Texas, landfill on Wednesday.
The Cody Police Department issued a warning of a scheme that’s cost local banks about $7,500.
Authorities have released the name of the woman, killed in a rollover crash near Crow Agency on Thursday.
Before her mother’s death in 1995, Angelica Osborne knew only a few things about her mother’s life in World War II-era Germany, before she married an American soldier and came to the United States.
Heart disease kills more American women than all types of cancer combined, yet many don't discuss the dangers with their doctor.
NW flow will continue heading into the weekend and with mostly clear skies at night forecast morning lows will be falling into the chilly 30s and 40s. It's a slow transition as Low pressure is moving out of the Montana and High pressure is building in from the SW. Throughout the weekend we will continue to see cooler temperatures Saturday and slowly warming up on Sunday and early next week. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and eveni...
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of beating his father to death with a baseball bat on Father's Day.
Matt Boyle joins John to preview the upcoming 4th of July Parade in Butte. Sign up now! Go online to www.butteamericafoundation.org and go to parade forms.
Anna Dockter joins John to promote the Dust to Dazzle Historic Home Tour. The event will be June 24th from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 or 2 for $20. Call 600-1885 for more info.
The White House responded Friday to actor Johnny Depp's comments alluding to assassinating President Donald Trump, calling his words 'sad.'
The body of a missing man on the Madison Arm of Hebgen lake has been located according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. The 68-year-old man from Burbank, Calif. Was located Friday underwater approximately 300 feet from the shore of Hebgen Lake
This is the third body to be recovered from the Flathead River in the county this year.
Philipsburg is marking 150 years on Thursday with plans to sustain the town by celebrating its history while also planning for the future.
The last of three suspects in the murder of a man who was decapitated and dumped near Cody, Wyo. in 2013 was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a vehicle crashed into the water near Three Forks Friday morning. It happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I90 at mile marker 279 on the Madison River.
Two people live in the building but were able to get out safely.
Numerous farmers and ranchers in the area said these are the worst conditions they've experienced since 1988.
At first, Dyer said she felt let down by the state. Then she decided to do something about it.
Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday with sunny skies, still below our normal average temperatures for SW Montana which should be in the mid-70s. All because of a deepening trough still in our region today, but fear not, warmer weather is on the way. Tonight will be a little warmer than we saw this morning because of a ridge trying to build in through the overnight which will increase our temperatures over the weekend.
Four Senate Republicans announced Thursday that they currently oppose the health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that was released only hours earlier, putting its passage in jeopardy.
Federal officials are taking Yellowstone grizzly bears off the list of "threatened" species, saying there enough bears now to stabilize the population.
A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake.
From bison burgers to patties sandwiched between onion rings, Montana burgers offer succulent diversity to diners.
A former government employee has been arrested and charged with providing top-secret documents to an operative working for Chinese intelligence in exchange for $25,000 and lying to investigators.
Following the Senate's release of their version of the health care bill on Thursday, protesters organized outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office to voice their opinion against the legislation.
A bystander in Butte happened to find a bag loaded with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the middle of a busy street Wednesday afternoon. The man found a small shaving bag in the street in the area of Massachusetts Street about 4:20 p.m.
The U.S. Department of Interior announced it intends to lift endangered species protections for the population of grizzly bears living in the greater Yellowstone region on Thursday.
Gianforte was elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke
Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on.
An ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe, with a legendary history of wrangling regulators as he pioneered the casino industry on tribal lands, plans to help other Native American groups grow and sell tax-free marijuana in states where it's legal.
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a case of a man who drowned while apparently practicing a face-down meditation technique in a Northern California river.
Whoever said rodeo is a young man's game has clearly never seen the National Senior Pros do their thing.
Legalized recreational marijuana use in Colorado, Oregon and Washington correlates to about a 3 percent increase in auto collision claim frequencies compared to states without such legislation.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, fresh out of the first briefing on Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal “Obamacare” and overhaul national health-care policy, said Thursday he wants to scrutinize the measure before deciding whether to support it – and wants to hear what Montanans think, too.
A Belgrade woman accused of having meth in a house with her children is facing a $10,000 bond after being seen in court Thursday morning. Monica L. Richards, 35, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of children, both felonies.
President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation kickstarted by the President himself.
The man was part of a guided pack trip when he wandered away from the group’s campsite on Monday.
Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that would end the health care law's penalties for people who don't buy insurance, cut back an expansion of Medicaid, but would keep more protections for people with pre-existing conditions, compared to a House-passed bill.
Real estate professionals and lenders will tell you the purchase of a home is a person or a family’s biggest financial commitment. Scammers know this too, and they can use your fear of getting behind on house payments to take away your hard-earned money.
Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the crisis among traditional brick-and-mortar retailers.
In a senate hearing on Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended the $1.6 billion in funding cuts proposed by President Trump to the Interior Department.
Crow Native Days got off to a good start on a beautiful summer solstice morning Wednesday, with several hundred people attending a prayer breakfast in the Crow Tribe’s multipurpose building.
Fraternities and sororities are known for their extensive charity work - but one set of brothers takes their fundraising across the country on two wheels. This afternoon, 29 members of Pi Kappa cycled into Bozeman for a pit stop on their 2-month and 4,300 mile cross country trip
This morning the Nation of Patriots rally started at the Yellowstone Harley Davidson dealership for its leg of the journey.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for Lyneia Aja, 27, of Missoula.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been upgraded to "fair condition," MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday, a week after the shooting at the congressional baseball practice that left him wounded.
The suspect in the murders of three people in Idaho earlier this week is scheduled to participate in Valkyrie Riders InZane in Billings on Monday.
