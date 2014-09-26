Quantcast

Home - KXLF.com | Continuous News | Butte, Montana

update

Montana man dies after falling in Beartooth Mountains Video included

Updated:

Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, 19, from Bozeman, died from his injuries after falling some 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday.

More>>

Fuse lit on firework sales in Butte and Bozeman Video included

Updated:

Fireworks stands in both Bozeman and Butte opened for business Saturday. They can be brought for the Fourth of July starting Saturday and sales will continue July 5th. Butte does not have any city ordinance on when fireworks can be used. 

More>>

Anaconda to host 10-fight boxing event Video included

Updated:

Boxing is making its return to the Smelter City. The Washoe Theater will play host to a 10-fight boxing event on June 30, which will feature some of the best fighters in the Northwest. Boxing’s popularity had seen a drop, due to the rise of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

More>>

Man who killed 2 in Deer Lodge given additional prison time

David Wayne Nelson sentenced for double murder. (MTN News photo) David Wayne Nelson sentenced for double murder. (MTN News photo)
Updated:

David Wayne Nelson was sentenced Wednesday in Ravalli County Court to five years in prison for a probation violation.

More>>

Wildfire experts weigh in on this year’s season Video included

Updated:

Those who fight wildfires don’t like to make predictions. “Ask what our prediction of the fire season is in November,” said the Fire Management Officer for the Bureau of Land Management John Thompson. 

More>>

It had us at "Hello": The iPhone turns 10

Updated:

Ten years ago this week, the iPhone arrived in stores -- and the world was never the same. Because of the iPhone, we now take it for granted that we're on the Internet all of the time. 

More>>

Many Glacier Trail Overpass hit by delivery truck

Many Glacier Hotel (Glacier National Park photo) Many Glacier Hotel (Glacier National Park photo)
Updated:

Historic “bridle bridges” in the Many Glacier area has been removed after being hit be vehicles in recent weeks.

More>>

Sen. Tester holds health care town hall Video included

Updated:

Montanans voiced their concerns and support for plans to overhaul the nation's health care system. 

More>>

Georgia restaurant owner and teen daughter attacked over cold chicken

Jeanette Norris was left with two black eyes and a broken nose. Her daughter also suffered a black eye.(Courtesy of @wtocdalcannady Twitter) Jeanette Norris was left with two black eyes and a broken nose. Her daughter also suffered a black eye.(Courtesy of @wtocdalcannady Twitter)
Updated:

A Georgia restaurant owner and her teenage daughter said they were attacked by customers who were served cold chicken, CBS affiliate WTOC-TV in Savannah reports.

More>>

Dry and Warm Sunday Afternoon, Showers Return in the Forecast- Butte Video included

Updated:

Dry and above average conditions for all of SW Montana this afternoon.  This ridge of High pressure will continue until tomorrow, bringing our daytime highs close to 90 degrees.  We are tracking a cold front that will hit West of the Divide tomorrow evening with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm, followed by cooler air.    I will let you know how long the cool air is going to be in place at 5:30 and 10 on KXLF More>>

Colorado couple gets married at hospital and original venue after medical emergency

Jourdan and Kit Bargmann say "I do" at their hospital ceremony. (CBS) Jourdan and Kit Bargmann say "I do" at their hospital ceremony. (CBS)
Updated:

A medical emergency didn’t keep a couple from saying their vows.

More>>

Former Bobcat Soratos Places Fifth at USA Track & Field Championships

Montana State All-American Cristian Soratos crosses the line fifth in the 1,500m at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Montana State All-American Cristian Soratos crosses the line fifth in the 1,500m at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Updated:

Montana State alum and current track and field volunteer assistant coach Cristian Soratos finished fifth in the 1,500-meter run Saturday, June 24, at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, Calif.  

More>>

Great Falls man arrested for allegedly waving a toy gun while driving Video included

Updated:

The Great Falls Police Department received several reports of a driver brandishing a hand gun

More>>

Wildfires blazing under extreme heat out West

Updated:

Eighteen large fires are burning in the region, including six in Arizona, three in Utah, three in California, three in New Mexico, two in Nevada and a large one in Oregon. 

More>>

Sunny & Warm Sunday – Butte Video included

Updated:

It is a beautiful start to your Sunday.  We are in for above average temperatures with sunny skies.  If you are going hiking this afternoon, make sure you bring plenty of Sunscreen.  We are in for wet weather for the starting of your work week.  I will have all the details tonight at 5:30 and 10 on KXLF More>>

15 bodies recovered, 118 missing in China landslide, according to state news Video included

Updated:

At least 15 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a landslide in southwestern China, state news outlets reported, citing emergency officials. 

More>>

Texas mom arrested after children left in hot car as punishment die

Parker County Sheriff's Office Parker County Sheriff's Office
Updated:

A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.

More>>

Red pill or blue? Bozeman convention questions truth in government Video included

Updated:

In a nod to the movie the Matrix, a convention in Bozeman featured speakers seeking the truth in government. 

More>>

Senators are investigating former AG Loretta Lynch for political interference

Updated:

Senators investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election are now seeking more information about the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and the Clinton email investigation. Specifically, they're looking into Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch's "alleged political interference," 

More>>

How would the Senate health care bill actually affect Medicaid?

Updated:

Breaking down the Senate GOP bill to replace Obamacare Democrats and left-leaning think tanks say Senate Republicans' health care bill would be disastrous for individuals and families on Medicaid, the federal program that provides health coverage to low-income Americans.

More>>

Here's where Republican senators stand on the health care bill

Updated:

Senate Republicans rolled out their health care plan Thursday, and within hours the bill was already on shaky ground. 

More>>

Missing hiker found in "fairly good" condition after 98 hours in the wilderness

Eric Hellmuth, who was reported missing in the rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness on Monday. Eric Hellmuth, who was reported missing in the rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness on Monday.
Updated:

The 21-year old man was reported missing on Monday, and searchers had been combing the rugged terrain since then.

More>>

From cold case to case closed: Remains in Montana solve decades-old mystery

Updated:

After more than 40 years of wondering, a family now has closure. 

More>>

Beautiful Saturday Afternoon Weather – Butte Video included

Updated:

Saturday afternoon, we are dealing with below average temperatures with mostly sunny skies.  That is all thanks to a ridge trying to build in, but we still have some northerly winds bringing cooler air from Canada.  As this ridge builds in tomorrow we will be back to above average temperatures.  We are tracking a cold front with the possibilities of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the short term forecast. All the details and the 7-day forecast will be explained t... More>>

Local ‘champs’ take over Montana Tech football camp Video included

Updated:

The ‘champs’ arrived in Butte this week. Montana Tech held its annual ‘Champ Camp’ for children on Bob Green Field, a two-session event filled with fun. “It’s fun for them and it’s fun for us coaches,” said assistant head coach Doug Schleeman.

More>>

Montana Tech holds ‘high potential’ basketball camp

BUTTE — There was no shortage of potential at Montana Tech this week, as dozens of middle schoolers from around the Northwest participated in the Orediggers’ ‘high potential’ basketball skills camp. This is the camp’s second year, as men’s basketball coach Adam Hiatt began the program after joining Montana Tech last year.

More>>

North Dakota family loses three homes in fire

(KXNews) (KXNews)
Updated:

A family in Manning, N.D. is still trying to assess the damage a fire caused to their property.

More>>

With cameras banned, CNN sends sketch artist to White House briefing

(Bill Hennessy) (Bill Hennessy)
Updated:

The White House has been prohibiting cameras at some press briefings, so on Friday CNN got creative and sent a sketch artist.

More>>

Sen. Daines discusses northwest Montana timber needs Video included

(MTN News photo) (MTN News photo)
Updated:

State and national leaders continue to weigh timber restrictions alongside the future of communities in Northwest Montana. 

More>>

Six inmates who saved guard's life rewarded with shorter sentences

The six Georgia inmates who chose to save a guard's life, rather than fleeing. (Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office) The six Georgia inmates who chose to save a guard's life, rather than fleeing. (Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office)
Updated:

Officer down. It's one of the scariest calls a sheriff can receive. 

More>>

Great Plains Dinosaur Museum highlights "Ralph" Video included

The Great Plains Dinosaur Museum and Field Station was established in Malta in 2002. The Great Plains Dinosaur Museum and Field Station was established in Malta in 2002.
Updated:

Ralph was discovered near Grass Range in 2005. 

More>>

Gradual Warming Trend This Weekend Video included

Updated:

NW flow to keep temperatures hovering slightly below normal, especially morning lows, to start the weekend. High pressure is slowly rebuilding over Montana and as the ridge grows stronger temperatures will begin to climb. Early morning temperatures Saturday are running cooler than normal with most location in the 30s to lower 40s but higher elevations could down to or below freezing Saturday morning. Temperatures trends will be increasing Sunday into Monday and most of SW Montana c... More>>

5 Romanian nationals arrested by US Border Patrol in Whitefish

(MTN News photo) (MTN News photo)
Updated:

US Border Patrol agents from the Whitefish Station arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States, on Tuesday.

More>>

Missoula man convicted of killing exchange student appeals case to US Supreme Court Video included

Marcus Kaarma sentenced for 2014 murder of exchange student (MTN News photo) Marcus Kaarma sentenced for 2014 murder of exchange student (MTN News photo)
Updated:

The man who was convicted of murdering a foreign exchange student in December of 2014 is now taking his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

More>>

Juveniles vandalize Helena Middle School, planned to start a fire

Updated:

Two of the children were just 6 and 8 years old.

More>>

Gov. Bullock declares drought emergency in eastern counties

Updated:

On Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an Executive Order declaring a drought emergency in Montana's eastern counties.

More>>

Missing hiker found alive in Bob Marshall Wilderness

Updated:

The Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed Eric Hellmuth, 21, was found alive on Friday. 

More>>

Missing Texas teen Kaytlynn Cargill's body found in landfill

Kaytlynn Cargill CBS DFW Kaytlynn Cargill CBS DFW
Updated:

A missing 14-year-old's body was found in an Arlington, Texas, landfill on Wednesday. 

More>>

Cody banks fall victim to "quick change scam"

The suspects got away with $7,500 (Cody Police Department) The suspects got away with $7,500 (Cody Police Department)
Updated:

The Cody Police Department issued a warning of a scheme that’s cost local banks about $7,500. 

More>>

Woman identified in deadly crash near Crow Agency

Updated:

Authorities have released the name of the woman, killed in a rollover crash near Crow Agency on Thursday.

More>>

Montana woman unearths mother’s story of survival

Angelica Osborne had a postcard her mother wrote to a friend from a German concentration camp, with a facing translation, copied onto a metal display panel. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News) Angelica Osborne had a postcard her mother wrote to a friend from a German concentration camp, with a facing translation, copied onto a metal display panel. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News)
Updated:

Before her mother’s death in 1995, Angelica Osborne knew only a few things about her mother’s life in World War II-era Germany, before she married an American soldier and came to the United States.

More>>

Communication gap between women, doctors over heart attack risk Video included

KC Maurer suffered a heart attack when she was 40 years old. CBS NEWS KC Maurer suffered a heart attack when she was 40 years old. CBS NEWS
Updated:

Heart disease kills more American women than all types of cancer combined, yet many don't discuss the dangers with their doctor. 

More>>

Chilly Forecast Lows This Weekend For Butte Video included

Updated:

NW flow will continue heading into the weekend and with mostly clear skies at night forecast morning lows will be falling into the chilly 30s and 40s. It's a slow transition as Low pressure is moving out of the Montana and High pressure is building in from the SW. Throughout the weekend we will continue to see cooler temperatures Saturday and slowly warming up on Sunday and early next week. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and eveni... More>>

Manhunt for son who allegedly killed father with bat on Father's Day

Police have a warrant for the arrest of Michael Marchalk for allegedly killing his father with a baseball bat PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE VIA WHP Police have a warrant for the arrest of Michael Marchalk for allegedly killing his father with a baseball bat PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE VIA WHP
Updated:

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of beating his father to death with a baseball bat on Father's Day. 

More>>

Don't miss the 4th of July Butte Parade

Matt Boyle joins John to preview the upcoming 4th of July Parade in Butte. Sign up now! Go online to www.butteamericafoundation.org and go to parade forms.

More>>

Dust to Dazzle: Historic home tour set for June 24

Anna Dockter joins John to promote the Dust to Dazzle Historic Home Tour. The event will be June 24th from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 or 2 for $20. Call 600-1885 for more info.

More>>

White House calls Johnny Depp's remark about assassination "sad"

Updated:

The White House responded Friday to actor Johnny Depp's comments alluding to assassinating President Donald Trump, calling his words 'sad.' 

More>>

Body of missing man located in Hebgen Lake

Scene of search from Thursday, June 22, 2017 on Hebgen Lake (MTN News photo) Scene of search from Thursday, June 22, 2017 on Hebgen Lake (MTN News photo)
Updated:

The body of a missing man on the Madison Arm of Hebgen lake has been located according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. The 68-year-old man from Burbank, Calif. Was located Friday underwater approximately 300 feet from the shore of Hebgen Lake

More>>

Woman's body found in Flathead River Video included

Updated:

This is the third body to be recovered from the Flathead River in the county this year.

More>>

Philipsburg kicks off 150th birthday celebration Video included

The town of Philipsburg has a summer filled with activities to mark its founding. (MTN News photo) The town of Philipsburg has a summer filled with activities to mark its founding. (MTN News photo)
Updated:

Philipsburg is marking 150 years on Thursday with plans to sustain the town by celebrating its history while also planning for the future. 

More>>

Last of 3 defendants sentenced for murder, decapitation of man near Cody

Pedro Garcia was sentenced to prison (MTN News) Pedro Garcia was sentenced to prison (MTN News)
Updated:

The last of three suspects in the murder of a man who was decapitated and dumped near Cody, Wyo. in 2013 was sentenced to prison on Friday. 

More>>

Driver OK after car lands in Madison River

Updated:

Montana Highway Patrol reports a vehicle crashed into the water near Three Forks Friday morning. It happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I90 at mile marker 279 on the Madison River.

More>>

Fire destroys building in Grass Range

Updated:

Two people live in the building but were able to get out safely.

More>>

Worst drought in nearly 30 years affecting northeast Montana Video included

Updated:

Numerous farmers and ranchers in the area said these are the worst conditions they've experienced since 1988.

More>>

Convicted sex offender moves next door to his victim - and it's perfectly legal Video included

Updated:

At first, Dyer said she felt let down by the state. Then she decided to do something about it.

More>>

Sunny and Colder Friday Video included

Updated:

Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday with sunny skies, still below our normal average temperatures for SW Montana which should be in the mid-70s.  All because of a deepening trough still in our region today, but fear not, warmer weather is on the way.  Tonight will be a little warmer than we saw this morning because of a ridge trying to build in through the overnight which will increase our temperatures over the weekend.   I will have the details and the f... More>>

At least 4 Senate Republicans oppose health care bill, putting it in jeopardy

(CBS) (CBS)
Updated:

Four Senate Republicans announced Thursday that they currently oppose the health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that was released only hours earlier, putting its passage in jeopardy. 

More>>

Yellowstone grizzlies moved off Endangered Species List Video included

(photo credit: US Dept. of the Interior) (photo credit: US Dept. of the Interior)
Updated:

Federal officials are taking Yellowstone grizzly bears off the list of "threatened" species, saying there enough bears now to stabilize the population.

More>>

Search for a missing man underway near Hebgen Lake Video included

Updated:

A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake. 

More>>

Burger-lovers asked to embark on quest to find best burger in Montana

(CBS) (CBS)
Updated:

From bison burgers to patties sandwiched between onion rings, Montana burgers offer succulent diversity to diners. 

More>>

Former government worker charged with giving top-secret documents to China

(CBS News) (CBS News)
Updated:

A former government employee has been arrested and charged with providing top-secret documents to an operative working for Chinese intelligence in exchange for $25,000 and lying to investigators. 

More>>

Health care bill protesters stage "die-in" outside McConnell's office

People staged what they called a "die-in" (CBS) People staged what they called a "die-in" (CBS)
Updated:

Following the Senate's release of their version of the health care bill on Thursday, protesters organized outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office to voice their opinion against the legislation. 

More>>

Bag of drugs found in Butte turned over to police Video included

Updated:

A bystander in Butte happened to find a bag loaded with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the middle of a busy street Wednesday afternoon. The man found a small shaving bag in the street in the area of Massachusetts Street about 4:20 p.m. 

More>>

Montana leaders react to decision to delist Yellowstone grizzlies Video included

(Photo: Neal Herbert, YNP) (Photo: Neal Herbert, YNP)
Updated:

The U.S. Department of Interior announced it intends to lift endangered species protections for the population of grizzly bears living in the greater Yellowstone region on Thursday.

More>>

Gianforte hits the ground running on first day in office Video included

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte (right) shakes hands with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte (right) shakes hands with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester
Updated:

Gianforte was elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke 

More>>

Montana Department of Agriculture offers "Hay Hotline"

Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on. (MTN News photo) Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on. (MTN News photo)
Updated:

Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on.

More>>

Former Seminole chief to help other tribes grow legal weed

James Billie, an ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe and a Vietnam veteran has launched a finance firm to provide financing and legal counsel to other tribes to help them produce marijuana on their lands. (Credit: Biran Walker/CNN) James Billie, an ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe and a Vietnam veteran has launched a finance firm to provide financing and legal counsel to other tribes to help them produce marijuana on their lands. (Credit: Biran Walker/CNN)
Updated:

An ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe, with a legendary history of wrangling regulators as he pioneered the casino industry on tribal lands, plans to help other Native American groups grow and sell tax-free marijuana in states where it's legal. 

More>>

Man dies while performing face-down meditation in river

Updated:

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a case of a man who drowned while apparently practicing a face-down meditation technique in a Northern California river.

More>>

Age is just a number for two Octogenarian rodeo stars

Bud Clemons, 80, from Colorado and JW Campbell, 84, from Alberta, Canada went head-to-head in the Darby arena. (MTN News photo) Bud Clemons, 80, from Colorado and JW Campbell, 84, from Alberta, Canada went head-to-head in the Darby arena. (MTN News photo)
Updated:

Whoever said rodeo is a young man's game has clearly never seen the National Senior Pros do their thing.

More>>

Legal pot and car crashes: Yes, there's a link Video included

Updated:

Legalized recreational marijuana use in Colorado, Oregon and Washington correlates to about a 3 percent increase in auto collision claim frequencies compared to states without such legislation.

More>>

Daines hasn’t decided on latest Obamacare repeal bill; Tester blasts it

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in his D.C. office U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in his D.C. office
Updated:

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, fresh out of the first briefing on Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal “Obamacare” and overhaul national health-care policy, said Thursday he wants to scrutinize the measure before deciding whether to support it – and wants to hear what Montanans think, too. 

More>>

Belgrade mom facing meth, child endangerment charges

Updated:

A Belgrade woman accused of having meth in a house with her children is facing a $10,000 bond after being seen in court Thursday morning. Monica L. Richards, 35, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of children, both felonies. 

More>>

Trump: I did not make recordings of Comey

Updated:

President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation kickstarted by the President himself. 

More>>

Search continues for missing man in Bob Marshall Wilderness

Updated:

The man was part of a guided pack trip when he wandered away from the group’s campsite on Monday.

More>>

GOP Senate health care bill released

Updated:

Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that would end the health care law's penalties for people who don't buy insurance, cut back an expansion of Medicaid, but would keep more protections for people with pre-existing conditions, compared to a House-passed bill. 

More>>

FraudWatch: Mortgage recovery scams

Updated:

Real estate professionals and lenders will tell you the purchase of a home is a person or a family’s biggest financial commitment. Scammers know this too, and they can use your fear of getting behind on house payments to take away your hard-earned money. 

More>>

Sears Canada files for bankruptcy

Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Credit: From Sears Holdings) Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Credit: From Sears Holdings)
Updated:

Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the crisis among traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. 

More>>

Tester, Zinke wrangle over proposed cuts to Interior Department Video included

Tester asked Zinke how he and Trump can put forth a budget that "lacks vision" by cutting the program that much. Tester asked Zinke how he and Trump can put forth a budget that "lacks vision" by cutting the program that much.
Updated:

In a senate hearing on Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended the $1.6 billion in funding cuts proposed by President Trump to the Interior Department.

More>>

Big gift from BNSF marks start of Crow Native Days

The tribal flag flies over Crow Agency on Wednesday, the first day of summer. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News) The tribal flag flies over Crow Agency on Wednesday, the first day of summer. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News)
Updated:

Crow Native Days got off to a good start on a beautiful summer solstice morning Wednesday, with several hundred people attending a prayer breakfast in the Crow Tribe’s multipurpose building. 

More>>

Two-wheel fundraising effort rolls into Bozeman Video included

Updated:

Fraternities and sororities are known for their extensive charity work - but one set of brothers takes their fundraising across the country on two wheels. This afternoon, 29 members of Pi Kappa cycled into Bozeman for a pit stop on their 2-month and 4,300 mile cross country trip 

More>>

Flying the flag: National tour makes Belgrade stop Video included

Updated:

This morning the Nation of Patriots rally started at the Yellowstone Harley Davidson dealership for its leg of the journey.

More>>

Update

Missing/Endangered Person Advisory canceled for Missoula woman

Lyneia Aja, 27. Lyneia Aja, 27.
Updated:

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for Lyneia Aja, 27, of Missoula.

More>>

Steve Scalise upgraded to fair condition after shooting

Rep. Steve Scalise Rep. Steve Scalise
Updated:

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been upgraded to "fair condition," MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday, a week after the shooting at the congressional baseball practice that left him wounded.

More>>

Man wanted for murder of three in Idaho

Bullinger is wanted by police (KREM) Bullinger is wanted by police (KREM)
Updated:

The suspect in the murders of three people in Idaho earlier this week is scheduled to participate in Valkyrie Riders InZane in Billings on Monday. 

More>>

WEATHER
More Weather
"
Powered by Frankly

© KXLF.com 2017, KXLF.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?